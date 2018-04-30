Man thrown from motorcycle in New Hampshire crash

HOOKSETT, NH (WHDH) - A man was taken to the hospital over the weekend after New Hampshire State Police say he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash on Interstate 293.

Troopers responding around 12:45 p.m. Saturday to a crash on the southbound side of the highway near the Hooksett tolls found a man in the grassy median and a motorcycle in the northbound lanes.

Thomas Perrault, 59, of Weare, lost control of his Harley Davidson, drove off the paved portion of the roadway into the center median and was ejected, police said.

Perrault suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Catholic Medical Center for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation

