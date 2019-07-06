Man ticketed after crashing car into Family Dollar in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man escaped injury after crashing his car into a Family Dollar in Brockton Friday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the Main Street store about 10 p.m. determined that Chhang Phay, 50, drove his white Acura into the side of the building, according to Brockton police.

Phay allegedly told police he was trying to put the car into reverse when the incident occurred.

He was ticketed for unlicensed operation and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

