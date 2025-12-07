BOSTON (WHDH) - A homeless man is set to be arraigned on criminal charges after police say he shoved an elderly woman onto the tracks at North Station on Thursday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a woman pushed onto the tracks arrested Nyleamah Kinsey, 50, on a charge of assault and battery on a person over the age of 60.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court.

