Man to be arraigned for allegedly stealing trailer and tools in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing arraignment for allegedly stealing a trailer and several thousand dollars of stolen contractor tools out of Rehoboth, officials said.

On Tuesday night the trailer and its contents were reported stolen from a construction site on Bliss Street, Rehoboth police said.

The trailer and its contents were estimated to be worth approximately $18,000, according to officials.

Detectives responding to information that the trailer was possibly located on School Street in Taunton recovered it along with numerous stolen tools and equipment on Thursday, police said.

The following day detectives executing a search warrant at a storage facility on Chandler Street in Taunton recovered additional stolen tools and equipment, according to officials.

Kevin Brown, 32, of Taunton, was taken into custody and is expected to be arraigned in Taunton District Court on Monday, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Rehoboth Police Detectives at 508-252-3722.

