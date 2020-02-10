Man to be arraigned in connection with deadly Worcester barbershop shooting

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who had been wanted in connection with a fatal shooting inside a Worcester barbershop in 2013 will face a judge on Monday, authorities announced.

Eduardo Montero, 36, is slated to be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court after 9:30 a.m., according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

An arrest warrant was issued for Montero for allegedly murdering 30-year-old Eliezer Rivera inside the Fadeaway Barbershop on Chandler Street in November 2013, the Telegram and Gazette reported.

At the time of the shooting, police said they believed Montero had fled the country. Court records showed that Monetro was a native of the Dominican Republic.

Early’s office did not release any additional details.

