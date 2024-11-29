MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is slated to be arraigned Friday in Plymouth District Court on charges stemming from the death of an elderly man in a home in Marshfield on Wednesday.

Richard Lombardi, 65, will face charges in connection with the death of an 80-year-old man in a home Main Street, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office. He was arrested Wednesday and has been held on $1 million bail. 

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

