WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man facing criminal charges in connection with an attempted kidnapping in Burlington is expected to face a judge Wednesday.

Tyler Healey, 23, is slated to be arraigned in Woburn District Court on charges including attempted kidnapping, assault with attempt to rape, assault with intent to commit a felony, and indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14, according to Burlington Police Chief Thomas Browne and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Healey, who has ties to Newton and Waltham, was arrested in Winthrop and escorted into the Burlington Police Department in handcuffs after he was arrested Tuesday in an incident that took place on the side of the Middlesex Turnpike on Sunday night, authorities said.

Police say officers launched an investigation after they received a 911 call from a woman who said she was driving home from work when she believed she saw another woman being dragged away on foot by a male suspect shortly before 8:30 p.m.

During the attack, Healey allegedly groped the victim and pulled off her shirt. Healey then fled on foot and climbed over a fence at the public works department after a good Samaritan pulled over to assist the victim and called 911, according to investigators.

In the 911 call, the victim confirmed that she didn’t know the suspect. Video of the attack showed her scrambling to break free. She was ultimately able to get away and police located her upon arrival moments later.

“I really have to thank the victim in this case and the 911 caller,” Browne said. “The victim, as I’m sure you’ve seen in the video, put up the fight of her life.”

The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, told 7NEWS that she was leaving work when she noticed him following her. She said she did her best to fight him off because she feared for her life. She suffered bumps and bruises but she was not seriously injured.

She added that she is now afraid to leave her apartment.

Investigators said they do believe the attack was random.

“What I’m hoping this does is serve as a wakeup call for all of us, myself included,” Browne said. “We need to be vigilant. This was a crime of opportunity and we need to make sure we take these opportunities away from people like that.”

The incident remains under investigation.

