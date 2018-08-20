Man to be arraigned on murder charges in deaths of wife, father in Dover, NH

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man will be arraigned on murder charges Tuesday in connection with the deaths of his wife and father, whose bodies were found in Dover, New Hampshire early Monday morning, officials say.

Jeramie Colella, 44, will be arraigned in Strafford County Superior Court on two counts of knowing second-degree murder for causing the death of his wife, Joanna Colella, 43, and his 69-year-old father, Francis Colella, according to a joint statement issued Monday night by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Dover Police Chief William Breault.

Joanna and Francis Colella’s bodies were found Monday morning at 18 Tideview Drive in Dover.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause and manner of their deaths.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Det. Sgt. Mark Nadeau at 603-742-4646 or email him at m.nadeau@dover.nh.gov

No additional information was immediately available.

