ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A Malden man is undergoing a mental health evaluation and will be summonsed to court after police say he intentionally pushed his vehicle into a pond in Rockland on Tuesday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle in Reed’s Pond about 7:30 a.m. found a Honda Accord that was fully submerged underwater, according to Rockland Police Chief John Llewellyn and Fire Chief Scott Duffey.

An initial investigation suggests a 32-year-old man, whose name has not been released, drove his car onto the ramp leading to the water, put the car in neutral, and pushed it into the pond.

The vehicle was towed out of the water after a dive team confirmed it was empty.

The man, who is known to police, was located walking down Plain Street and taken to a local hospital to undergo a mental health evaluation.

He was issued a citation for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage over $1,500 and will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.

Rockland Firefighters investigating a car submerged in the water at Reeds Pond. @PCTRT dive team was activated and firefighters from multiple departments responded to assist us. No injuries reported. No further info at this time. pic.twitter.com/sLM4bDUsiq — ROCKLAND FIREFIGHTERS (@RocklandFire) July 2, 2019

