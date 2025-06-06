BOSTON (WHDH) - Forget running on Dunkin’. Adam Bigelow is on a mission to bike to 92 of the chain’s locations across Boston.

Bigelow is taking on the task to raise awareness for multiple sclerosis.

“My girlfriend was diagnosed with MS last year, and I learned that the National MS Society does bike rides to raise money for MS research, and one of those is happening later this month where bikers will bike from Quincy down to the tip of Cape Cod, and I wanted to raise awareness for that charity ride, and I thought it would be a very fun, very Boston thing to do to bike to every single Dunkin’ in the city,” Bigelow said.

Bigelow said he will make sure to hit them all, including the Dunkin’ at Logan International Airport.

“I don’t know if biking in the airport is illegal, I just hope I don’t get arrested by TSA,” he said.

He started in East Boston Friday and hopes to be done with the 80-mile ride by 7 p.m., which is closing time. He says he will spend about five minutes in each location, ordering one munchkin in each store.

Bigelow’s ride falls on National Donut Day and Dunkin’ is in on the fun.

“Dunkin found out about this and is pretty excited about, and they’ve helped me out. They’ve given me a little bit of swag so all my volunteers who are going to be handing me munchkins and my friends, they’re all going to be wearing bucket hats courtesy of Dunkin’. They’ve also given me a couple gift cards,” he said.

His girlfriend, Lily Fenton, said she admires Bigelow’s determination.

“I’m just really proud of him and so happy to have such a supportive partner,” Fenton said.

Bigelow’s goal was to raise $5,000, which he surpassed Friday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)