RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Avon man is facing criminal charges in connection with a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Raynham on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Hill Street and South Street East around 11:50 p.m. found a damaged Ford Explorer and a black Harley Davidson motorcycle on its side, and the rider, 52-year-old Scott Piche, of New Bedford, injured in the roadway, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Piche was taken to Morton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After an investigation, the driver of the Explorer, Jacob Larsen, was arrested on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle resulting in homicide and operating a motor vehicle with a license suspended for operating under the influence.

Larsen is expected to be arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court.

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