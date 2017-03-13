Man to sue Lawrence after he is arrested

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - A man said he is planning on suing the city of Lawrence after a controversial video showed him getting arrested.

Police said they stopped the minivan full of people in an area known for drug dealing. The officer told them they were being pulled over for “motor vehicle infractions.” A passenger, 24-year-old Andrew McGratty, was ordered out of the minivan by the officer. Police said the officer noticed McGratty kept dropping his hands towards his waistband and was concerned he was armed.

McGratty was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He told 7News he was not looking for drugs and had no cash or drugs on him. However, the police report said he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both.

When he was booked, McGratty allegedly apologized and said he had too much to drink. He also allegedly told the officer reading him his rights to stop because “this isn’t my first rodeo.”

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera defended the police for doing their job, saying they are working hard to keep drugs off the streets.

“It’s not a pretty piece of footage but at the end of the day people coming to buy drugs here need to know they’re not welcome,” said Rivera.

