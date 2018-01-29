Man tries to break through MBTA fare gates, bites officer, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - A homeless man is facing charges after Transit Police say he tried to break through several fare gates on Monday morning before biting an officer.

Two men, Michael Chadwick, 36, and Cormac Paine-O’Brien, 20, were both at the Back Bay station around 10:45 a.m. trying to avoid paying a fare when an officer caught wind of the situation, according to police.

Police say Paine-O’Brien fare evaded by piggybacking in behind a paying customer. Chadwick was allegedly “aggressively” going from gate to gate in an attempt to force them open without paying.

Both Paine-O’Brien and Chadwick allegedly refused to identify themselves and continued acting disorderly when approached by the officer. Police say Chadwick violently assaulted the officer, biting him on his head.

The two men, who claimed to be homeless, were eventually brought under control and taken to Transit Police HQ. They were booked on several charges.

The officer was taken by Boston EMS to a local hospital for a laceration to his head.

Chadwick is charged with aggravated assault, disorderly and resisting arrest. Paine-O’Brien is charged with refusing to identify himself after fare evading.

