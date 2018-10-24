Man tries to kill spiders with blowtorch, sets parents’ home on fire

(WHDH) — Call it an extreme case of arachnophobia.

A man who tried to kill multiple black widow spiders with a blowtorch accidentally set his parents’ California home on fire Tuesday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire at a home in Fresno found flames shooting from a second-story attic.

More than two dozen firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

The man was said to be house-sitting when he stumbled upon the spiders.

No injuries were reported.

