Man tries to lure Newton boy into car with puppy, family says

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Newton mom said she is feeling afraid after a man approached her young son Monday night as he was walking to a friend’s house for a sleepover.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said her seventh-grader reported that a man pulled up alongside him on the wrong side of the road in a dark-colored sedan, exited the vehicle and asked if he wanted to see a puppy.

“My son got a bad feeling in his stomach and he said, ‘No thank you,” kept walking and cut through the woods to his friend’s house.”

The boy ended up walking down a wooded path. Luckily the man did not follow him.

Newton police responded to the family house and the boy was interviewed by several officers.

“He was more scared about talking to the police, he said than actually, the event itself.”

The boy was not able to provide a good description of the car or remember the license plate number.

“Today, what scared me is how trusting he is,” she said. “It is also kind of endearing that he said, ‘You know, maybe the guy wasn’t trying to kidnap me. Maybe he really did have a puppy in his car and he just wanted to show me.”

She said she replied, “No, no. That is probably not the case.”

The family asks that anyone who may have had a similar encounter contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)