BOSTON (WHDH) - A 73-year-old man turned himself into police Tuesday night in connection with a stabbing outside a smoke shop in Dorchester, police said.

Christopher Tennin, of Cambridge, was charged with aggravated assault and battery with a weapon to wit (knife) after turning himself into a police station at around 11:45 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

At around 7:34 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 895 Blue Hill Ave., police said.

Authorities found a 57-year-old man with non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Tennin is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

