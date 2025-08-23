SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man remains unaccounted for after a boat capsized off Salisbury Beach on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The state police Marine Unit and Air Wing joined the US Coast Guard in an attempt to rescue the two people who were believed to have been aboard at the time the vessel capsized, according to state police.

The owner of the vessel was rescued and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second person, a man in his 50s, remains unaccounted for.

Field patrols remain in place on on land but all rescue and recovery efforts have been paused due to adverse weather conditions.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

