Man undergoing surgery, another in serious condition following double shooting in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two men seriously injured on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of multiple shots fired on Rodman Street just before 2 a.m. found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg and a 40-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body, Quincy police said.

They were transported to Boston Medical Center, where the 40-year-old is undergoing surgery and the 24-year-old remains in serious condition.

Police say this does not appear to be a random shooting.

One neighbor who lives in a duplex that detectives focused their attention on recalled hearing loud noises from the second half of the building.

“I realized it’s next door because our house is like side-by-side, so anything that happens next door you can kind of hear,” she said, “so it’s like very loud but I don’t really know what they’re screaming about. It’s just a lot of screaming and banging and stuff.”

Multiple evidence markers could be seen on a section of the street that had been taped off by authorities in front of the duplex.

Bullet holes were also discovered on the side door of the home.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest updates.

Police: Shooting on Rodman St in Quincy. We can see bullet holes on the side door of the home. Woman who answered the door says she is ok. Police say two people were shot .@7News pic.twitter.com/KG5gFxNpQz — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) August 28, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)