WEST MIFFLIN, PA (WHDH) — One of the rarest flowers in the world is blooming on a Pennsylvania man’s porch.

Bill Nagy purchased seven corpse flowers, unaware of their pungent smell.

“I was away for the weekend so when I came home, I came down and saw the one, the wind had broken the bloom off and that’s when I got a whiff of it,” Nagy said. “It was pretty stinky!”

He has since given one of the plants to a neighbor.

