Man walks from Yankee Stadium to Fenway Park raising money for domestic violence survivors

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man completed a more than 200-mile walk from Yankee Stadium to Fenway Park on Saturday, raising money for survivors of domestic violence.

David Spillane, a huge baseball and Red Sox fan, raised money for the Elizabeth Stone House in Roxbury, which supports adult and child survivors of domestic violence.

“It’s something we don’t talk about enough, we don’t understand very well,” Spillane said. “It’s completely underreported and we need to do better at it.”

Throughout the trek, Spillane stopped along the way, enjoying snacks and having conversations with people about domestic violence.

Once he made it to Boston, he even got a police escort, eventually arriving to fanfare and family outside of Fenway.

“It’s great to see my family, great to see my friends here,” Spillane said. “There was a lot of support along the way. This doesn’t happen with one person, it happens with a lot of people.”

Last year, Spillane raised nearly $50,000 and this year, his goal was to double that. His efforts were recognized by the Red Sox and he was given tickets to the Red Sox versus Yankees game, where he was also publicly recognized.

“The best part, I think, was walking through the Bronx in a Red Sox uniform,” Spillane said. “So much fun. I was wishing I would find some Yankee fans to walk with me.”

This is a journey and mission that Spillane says he’ll gladly do again, and he hopes to next year.

“This was a long way, but I feel great and I feel like I could walk back.”

