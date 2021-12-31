NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted for killing his girlfriend in Indiana was arrested at a rest stop in Massachusetts on Wednesday, state police said.

Troopers and deputy marshals had been working with investigators from Madison County, Ind. in tracking Alexander Ortiz, 36, of Anderson, Ind. after his girlfriend, Andrea Aguirre, 37, was found dead from multiple stab wounds inside the bedroom of her Anderson, Ind. home on Dec. 21, according to state police.

Her two toddlers were in the home with her and were unharmed, state police said.

Law enforcement officials located Ortiz parked in a rest stop on Interstate 95 southbound in Newton around 7 a.m. Wednesday, state police added.

He was allegedly found in Aguirre’s 2007 Acura.

Ortiz was taken into custody as a fugitive from justice.

Prosecutors will arrange his rendition to Indiana to face homicide charges.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)