MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man accused of assaulting a woman and taking her 5-month-old child in Manchester, NH, last month was arrested in Maine, released on bail, then arrested again in New Hampshire, according to officials.

The Manchester Police Department announced the arrest(s) of Kevin Voisine, who is facing assault and child endangerment charges for an incident on Jan. 26 that had officers searching the city for him, as well as an infant he allegedly took from a woman.

Authorities said Voisine allegedly assaulted the woman before taking her child and proceeded to travel around the west side of the city that night. The child was later found and evaluated after being located at a home off of Bismark Street.

According to an update from the department, Voisine was arrested in Maine last week and charged for being a fugitive from justice. He was then released on cash bail and returned to Manchester, where he was arrested on Feb. 12 for a second time.

The Manchester resident was arraigned earlier this week on two counts of Second Degree Assault and a charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

