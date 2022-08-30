MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man punched out a trolley window in Milton before he was arrested for several other outstanding warrants, according to Transit Police.

Transit Police said that they received a radio call around 1:40 Sunday afternoon to head to Mattapan Station to speak with a trolley operator. The operator reported that, without provocation, an unknown man punched the trolley window out on the Milton High Speed Line station.

The operator provided a description of the man and officers searched the area, finding Jhovan Louis-Jeune, 33, of Dorchester at Milton Station trying to board a trolley.

Louis-Jeune was identified as the window puncher, according to Transit Police, and officers later discovered several warrants out for his arrest, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unarmed robbery, shoplifting and assault to murder out of various Massachusetts courts.

Louis-Jeune was placed into custody and transported to TPD headquarters for booking.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox