MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man punched out a trolley window in Milton before he was arrested for several other outstanding warrants, according to Transit Police.

Transit Police said that they received a radio call around 1:40 Sunday afternoon to head to Mattapan Station to speak with a trolley operator. The operator reported that, without provocation, an unknown man punched the trolley window out on the Milton High Speed Line station.

The operator provided a description of the man and officers searched the area, finding Jhovan Louis-Jeune, 33, of Dorchester at Milton Station trying to board a trolley.

Louis-Jeune was identified as the window puncher, according to Transit Police, and officers later discovered several warrants out for his arrest, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unarmed robbery, shoplifting and assault to murder out of various Massachusetts courts.

Louis-Jeune was placed into custody and transported to TPD headquarters for booking.

