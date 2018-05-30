Man wanted for assaulting Bridgewater police officers caught at Norton hotel

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WHDH) — A man wanted for skipping out on a court date in connection with an assault on police officers in Bridgewater was caught Thursday at a hotel in Norton with an array of drugs, officials said.

Police said Michael Lowdon, 20, was arrested just before 7 a.m. at the Extended Stay America hotel on South Washington Street.

Officers seized 73 Xanax pills, 12 ounces of marijuana, a digital scale, drug packaging materials and about $2,100 in cash that were found in his room, according to police.

Officers responding on May 24 to a 911 call on Pleasant Street said they found Lowdon pinned down by another man. When officers went to handcuff him, Lowdon allegedly hit the officers and tried to steal one of their guns.

As the officers were walking Lowdon down the stairs, he allegedly said, “Let’s go for a ride” and pushed one of the officers down the stairs. The officer injured his arm and shoulder and is expected to be OK.

Lowden posted bail and did not show up for his court hearing on May 25. He’s now being held without bail pending an arraignment in Brockton District Court.

Lowden is charged with six counts of assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and drug possession.

