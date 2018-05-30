BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are looking for a man wanted for assaulting police officers in Bridgewater.

Police said Michael Lowdon, 20, is known to them and is very dangerous.

Officers responded to a 911 call on Pleasant Street and said they found Lowdon pinned down for another man. When officers went to handcuff him, Lowdon allegedly hit the officers and tried to steal one of their guns.

As the officers were walking Lowdon down the stairs, he allegedly said, “Let’s go for a ride” and pushed one of the officers down the stairs. The officer injured his arm and shoulder and is expected to be OK.

Lowdon posted bail and did not show up for his court hearing. A warrant is now out for his arrest.

