BETHLEHEM, Conn. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man in Connecticut who has been wanted on child sex charges in Florida for 10 years.

U.S. marshals and police from both states arrested 37-year-old Benjamin Quinn on Saturday morning in Bethlehem, northwest of Waterbury.

The marshals service and the Marion County sheriff’s department in Florida developed information last year that helped them track Quinn to a farm where he had been living and working under the name Michael Waters, according to a news release.

Others who worked and lived at the farm weren’t aware of Quinn’s background, according to the marshals service.

Quinn faces two charges of sexual battery on a person under 12 years old and was being held in Connecticut pending extradition to Florida. The marshals service didn’t have a record of an attorney listed for Quinn who could comment on the charges.

