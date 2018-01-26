MASHPEE, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Mashpee.

Police said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday just off Commercial Street near the Community Health Center of Cape Cod.

The woman in her early 30’s was out walking when the man dragged her into the woods and sexually assaulted her, officials added. The woman was able to fight the man off and he took off into the woods.

Police said a man saw the woman on the side of the road and waited with her until police arrived. The woman was treated at the scene.

“It’s very concerning. It’s extremely concerning. That’s why we have a full court press on here to determine exactly what happened to look into the facts and circumstances and to apprehend this perpetrator,” an official said.

Police urge residents not to panic, calling it a “very isolated incident.”

The woman described the suspect as a tall, black man in his 40’s, wearing a dark coat.

