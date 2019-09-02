DENHAM, La. (WHDH) — Police in Louisiana are searching for a man they say nearly tricked an elderly women with Alzheimer’s and dementia into paying him for work he didn’t do.

Jacob Tom went to the woman’s home at a time when she was alone and convinced her that she owed him a large sum of money for work he claimed he did to her house, Denham Springs police said.

He then allegedly drove her to the bank to withdraw the money.

An alert teller who felt the transaction was suspicious asked them to come inside to complete the withdrawal, according to police.

Tom then left the woman at the bank, where a member of her family happened to be inside, police added.

An investigation led to the identification of Tom, who is wanted for attempted bank fraud.

Police believe he left Louisiana and is possibly traveling to New Jersey.

Tom’s mother was taken into custody in Alabama for her alleged involvement in hiding her son from authorities.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Denham Springs police at (225) 665-5106.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)