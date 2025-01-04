SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested in Somerville Friday after police say he was wanted for multiple break-ins, according to 7News sources.

Police say 47-year-old Fabio Armelio was wanted on multiple warrants for breaking and entering.

Sources say he was found sleeping on a mattress Friday night in the basement of a Somerville home.

Police were searching for Armelio Thursday night when he was seen on MIT’s campus.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)