NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Brockton man is now wanted for murder in connection with the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old at a house party in Northboro earlier this year, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office announced.

The shooting happened on May 12 at a home on Howard Street. Ygor Correia of Milford was killed and three other people were arrested on weapons charges as they left the area.

In an update Tuesday, the DA’s office said authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Erik Coelho Dos Santos charging him with murder. The DA’s office said Dos Santos’ last known address was in Brockton and asked anyone with information to call authorities anonymously at 508-453-7589.

The DA’s office said the shooting remained under investigation as of Tuesday morning.

