Man wanted for sexually assaulting woman in Mashpee

MASHPEE, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Mashpee.

The woman told police it happened at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Community Health Center of Cape Cod. Police said the woman was out walking when the man dragged her into the woods and sexually assaulted her. The woman was able to fight the man off and he took off into the woods.

The woman was treated at the scene. Police said residents should not panic, calling it a “very isolated incident.”

The woman described the suspect as a tall black man in his 40s wearing a dark coat.

