Man wanted for stealing purse from elderly woman in Manchester, N.H.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) — An elderly woman in Manchester, New Hampshire was robbed in her driveway Monday when police said a suspect grabbed her purse and took off. Her young great-granddaughter then ran after him.

The robbery happened on Wilson Street Monday afternoon. Kylene Demers, 9, said she and her 83-year-old great-grandmother were getting out of the car when a man on a bicycle came into the driveway.

“She just stepped out of the car, she had one foot out, and then somebody came into the driveway and then pulled the rest out of her out of the car and he grabbed the purse and started to run,” said Kylene.

Kylene’s great-grandmother struggled with the suspect but he took her purse and got back on his bicycle. Kylene said she chased him down the street, determined to get the purse back. She said the man fell off his bicycle and ran off before she could grab her great-grandmother’s purse back.

Kylene and her great-grandmother were not injured in the robbery.

Police said two other purse snatchings were recently reported in the same area. They are now investigating if all three are connected.

