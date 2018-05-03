Man wanted for stealing veterans donation box from Stoughton store

Stoughton police are looking for this man, who allegedly stole a donation box for veterans. Courtesy Stoughton Police Department.

STOUGHTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Stoughton police are looking for the man who stole a Boots On The Ground collections box from a local store.

The robbery happened at the Seasons Corner Market on Sharon Street at around 3:05 a.m. on Tuesday. The man was seen on surveillance video placing his jacket over the donation box and walking away with it. The man was wearing a winter hat, black jacket, blue jeans, and sneakers.

The donation box was collecting money for the organization, which police said is “dedicated to empowering veterans and qualified civilians to provide in-field emergency and primary medical care, and other assistance required to sustain life, facilitate recovery, and to encourage and promote long-term development, stability, and peace in underserved areas of the world.”

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Stoughton Police Department at 781-344-2424.

