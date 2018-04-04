Man wanted for stealing veteran’s donation jar from Lawrence auto body shop

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are looking for a man who stole a donation jar full of money intended for a veteran from an auto body shop in Lawrence.

The theft happened on Saturday morning at the auto body shop on Jackson Street. Owner Erving Severino said he was busy and did not notice the suspect grab the tip jar and leave. The jar had almost $900 in it at the time.

Severino, who works with the local Disabled American Veterans chapter, said he was collecting money to help a disabled veteran from Puerto Rico. The veteran is in his 70s and his home was destroyed in Hurricane Irma last year; the money was going to pay for him to come to the United States for medical help.

Severino said he is grateful that customers have contributed money to make up for the stolen tip jar. He is asked for the suspect to return the stolen money, saying he does not want to press charges, he just wants the money back so he can give it to veterans in need.

