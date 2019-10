BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested a man at the State Street MBTA Station after officers approached him for smoking a cigarette.

Officers discovered 42-year-old Aaron Souza was wanted in East Boston dor strangulation and assault and battery.

Souza is now in police custody.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)