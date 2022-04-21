DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted in two states will face a judge Thursday after he led troopers on a high-speed chase that prompted the closure of Interstate 90 in Western Massachusetts on Wednesday morning.

Kevin Oldaker, 48, of Poplar Grove, Illinois, is slated to be arraigned in Dudley District Court on charges including receiving a stolen motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon, speeding, and fugitive from justice on Maine and Illinois warrants, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A trooper spotted Oldaker sleeping in a stolen vehicle at the Charlton Service Plaza shortly before 7:30 a.m., state police said. Oldaker then allegedly refused to unlock the doors of his Mitsubishi Endeavor, turned the ignition on, and fled on the westbound side of the Pike.

State police say Oldaker evaded cruisers in Chicopee and Ludlow before he eventually hit a tire deflation device deployed by troopers in Stockbridge, about three miles from the New York line.

Lanes on both the west and eastbound side of the highway were shut down after Oldaker again refused to get out of his vehicle, prompting a standoff, according to state police. Officials were ultimately able to negotiate a peaceful surrender around 9 a.m. and Oldaker was taken into custody.

Oldaker was said to be wanted on two extraditable warrants, one out of Maine issued last week charging him with violent stalking and one out of Illinois from February 2014 charging him with home invasion and sex assault.

An investigation remains ongoing.

