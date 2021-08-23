BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was wanted in connection with an assault on a police officer was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly stood in front of a Green Line trolley and prevented it from leaving a stop in Brookline.

David Carr, 60, of Boston, is facing a slew of charges including assault and battery on a police officer, shoplifting, and failure to register as a sex offender, according to the Transit Police Department.

Officers responding to the Washington Square MBTA stop on Sunday around 5:15 p.m. found Carr standing in front of a trolley and harassing passengers as refused to leave the tracks, police said.

Carr was eventually removed from the tracks and booked at Transit police headquarters.

The incident remains under investigation.

