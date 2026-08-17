CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted in a hit-and-run on July 9 in Cambridge was arrested Monday morning in Everett.

Cambridge police say Jayson Wilson was arrested around 8:40 a.m. in Everett.

Police say Wilson was on an e-scooter on Vassar Street that left a 9-year-old with serious injuries. He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

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