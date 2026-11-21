BOSTON (WHDH) - On Friday, officers assigned to the Boston Police Fugitive Unit took custody of Marico Levy, 18, of Texas, at the Denton County Jail in Denton, Texas, where he was being held as a fugitive from justice.

Levy was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court charging him with Murder and Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred at South Station on Aug. 12.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information of this altercation, before, during, or after, is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner.

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