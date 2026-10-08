READING, MASS. (WHDH) - The man wanted in connection with the death of his mother in Reading is in custody in Vermont.

According to Reading police, Ryan Hanafin was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Vermont.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Reading Police Chief David J. Clark confirmed the investigation was an apparent homicide

An investigation began at a home on Center Ave, where a woman was found dead around 12:30 a.m. with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police identified the woman as Andria Hanafin.

“At approximately 12:38 a.m. Reading Police received a 911 call that the body of a 49-year-old female had been located inside a Center Avenue home,” officials said in a statement. “When police arrived on scene, they located the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.”

–WATCH: DA Marian Ryan releases details on murder investigation–

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