Man wanted in connection with double homicide in NH found dead in VT

HINSDALE, N.H. (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a double homicide in New Hampshire Thursday was found dead Friday in Vermont.

Police conducting a welfare check at 240 Plain Road in Hinsdale found the bodies of Neal Bolster, 29, and Aaliyah Jacobs, 19, state police say.

Autopsies performed Friday determined both individuals died of gunshot wounds.

Police say Derrick Shippee, 28, who was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, was found dead Friday afternoon in Vernon, Vermont.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

