Man wanted in connection with fatal Jamaica Plain shooting turns himself in

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened late last month in Jamaica Plain turned himself in on Thursday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Centre Street just before 10 p.m. on May 21 found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Both were taken to area hospitals where Dashawn Davis, 24, of Jamaica Plain was later pronounced dead, according to police.

A suspect, Rushon Hemingway, 23, of Springfield, turned himself in just before noon on Thursday on an outstanding warrant for murder stemming from the homicide investigation, police said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)