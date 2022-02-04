FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a murder in Framingham has died, authorities announced Friday.

Eugene Sutton, Jr., 52, passed away last week in West Anaheim, California, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker said in a joint news release.

Police had been looking for Sutton since November 2021 after he was charged in connection with the murder of Eric Hargrett.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at a home on Hayes Street on Oct. 30 found Hargrett suffering from a gunshot wound.

An autopsy determined Hargrett’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was homicide.

Investigators say Hargrett was robbed of money and other items prior to the shooting.

Aaron Sutton, 49, was previously arrested on charges of murder, armed robbery, armed assault to murder, and possession of a firearm in connection with Hargrett’s death.

