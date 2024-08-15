PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Manomet man was taken into custody in Hanover in connection with an active homicide investigation Thursday morning.

Massachusetts State Police detained Matthew Paluzzi, 26 after locating his car on Route 139. He was then transported by MSP to Plymouth Police Headquarters.

He was last seen in a grey North Face hooded sweatshirt.

Police confirmed an active death investigation on Cedar Road in the Manomet neighborhood.

“This does not appear to be a random act of violence and there is no further probable danger to the public at this time,” the Plymouth Police Department said on Facebook.

