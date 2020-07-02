LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man accused of shooting another man in Lawrence last week.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jonathan Serrano, 23, of Lawrence, in connection with shooting that happened in the area of Summer and Union streets on June 23, according to Lawrence police.

The victim of the shooting was transported to Lawrence General Hospital before being taken to a Boston hospital. His current condition has not been released.

Police say this does not appear to be a random act of violence.

Anyone with information on Serrano’s whereabouts is asked to call Lawrence police at 978-794-5900.

