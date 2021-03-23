Man wanted in death of wife’s boyfriend found hiding in chimney of nearby home

(WHDH) — A man wanted in the stabbing death of his wife’s boyfriend was arrested on a murder charge after he was found hiding in the chimney off a nearby home on Friday, police said.

Elliot Stewart, 36, of Forest City, Arkansas, is facing charges including first-degree murder, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief, according to Forest City police.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at the home of the suspect’s wife observed Stewart running away from the scene and found 28-year-old Jimmie Rodgers inside suffering from multiple life-threatening stab wounds.

Rodgers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stewart’s wife told investigators that Rodgers was her current boyfriend and that her husband was responsible for his stabbing death, according to police.

A short while later, police say officers received a call from a resident on a neighboring street who stated that there was a stranger hiding in his chimney.

Firefighters were called to the home and Stewart was extricated from the chimney.

Stewart is being held at the St. Francis County Jail on $1 million bond.

