Man wanted in East Boston murder nabbed in NH

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in East Boston earlier this year was captured in New Hampshire Thursday, officials said.

Members of the Boston and Nashua police departments and the US Marshals Service arrested Jeremy Menendez, 29, on a murder charge in connection with the June 1 shooting death of Taquise Johnson, who was found shot in the area of 800 Border St., according to Boston police.

Johnson, who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Those wishing to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

