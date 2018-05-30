Man wanted in fatal Haverhill drive-by shooting nabbed in Virginia

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 20-year-old in Haverhill earlier this month was arrested Tuesday in Virginia, authorities said.

Eddy Manuel Almonte, 27, of Haverhill, was nabbed in Winchester following an unrelated motor vehicle stop.

Almonte is being held in Winchester as he awaits extradition back to Massachusetts, where he’ll face a charge of murder, according to police.

The victim, Nike Colon, was in the front passenger seat of a car at the corner of Washington and Shepard streets when a person in a passing vehicle shot at him on May 17, the Essex District Attorney’s Office said.

The shooting is under investigation.

