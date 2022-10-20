BOSTON (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a South Boston attack on a woman as she returned from a convenience store is also wanted for a sexual assault, Boston Police said.

They’ve released new photos of him, seen wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt or jacket with the hood on, a black mask, plaid pants and black Nike slides. Police said the suspect pulled a knife on a woman, punched and robbed her on Oct. 4.

Investigators said the day before that attack, he assaulted another woman on E Street in South Boston.

He’s believed to be a Black male between 20 and 30 years old.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Boston Police.

