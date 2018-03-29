YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - The Yarmouth Police Department is searching for a 24-year-old man wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Andrew Guay is facing four counts of felony rape, four counts of felony indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, and four counts of assault and battery.

“Guay is a convicted and violent felon with a wide ranging criminal record with 24 prior criminal charges in Massachusetts,” police said.

He is described as a white male, 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Guay’s whereabouts is asked to call police.

